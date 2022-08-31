IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Rep. Adam Schiff: The crackpot caucus growing within the GOP

04:01

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Congressman Adam Schiff about Senator Lindsey Graham’s recent comments that there will be “riots in the streets” if former Pres. Donald Trump is indicted and how the modern Republican Party is growing more extreme.Aug. 31, 2022

