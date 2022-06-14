Rep. Adam Schiff on Second Jan. 6 Hearing

Katyal: January 6 hearings are ‘hard for Merrick Garland to ignore’02:32
Sen. Warnock: ‘A vote is a kind of prayer’ for the world we desire07:01
- Now Playing
Rep. Adam Schiff on Second Jan. 6 Hearing07:00
- UP NEXT
Lawrence on the cascade of failures by Uvalde police15:36
David Hogg: This time is different03:59
Lawrence: For Republicans, ‘guns are more important than children’15:44
‘Infuriating’: Teachers union president blasts GOP idea of arming teachers02:45
Lawrence: McConaughey gun safety speech may be most important an actor’s ever given20:29
Ben Rhodes: Zelenskyy shows the courage Putin doesn’t have03:17
GOP election deniers are running to oversee elections05:34
Lawrence: Texas officials’ Uvalde response is wait ‘and do nothing’09:09
Silence from Texas officials turns grief to anger in Uvalde08:55
Fed looks for Goldilocks: Taming inflation without tanking economy05:44
DOJ won't charge Trump allies Mark Meadows & Dan Scavino04:04
Trump tried (and failed) to prove FBI's Russia probe was a 'hoax'10:29
Caught on tape: GOP plan to steal the next election revealed04:00
'A failure at every level': Texas Democrat demands Uvalde shooting answers04:45
William Hogeland: The Second Amendment is ‘legal gibberish’05:10
Lawrence: How does a TX police chief go AWOL?12:17
Florida Democrat: ‘We cannot allow ourselves to become numb’03:41
Katyal: January 6 hearings are ‘hard for Merrick Garland to ignore’02:32
Sen. Warnock: ‘A vote is a kind of prayer’ for the world we desire07:01
- Now Playing
Rep. Adam Schiff on Second Jan. 6 Hearing07:00
- UP NEXT
Lawrence on the cascade of failures by Uvalde police15:36
David Hogg: This time is different03:59
Lawrence: For Republicans, ‘guns are more important than children’15:44
Play All