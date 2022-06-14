Rep. Adam Schiff on Second Jan. 6 Hearing

Fmr. Attorney General Bill Barr told the Jan. 6 Committee that the Department of Justice wasn’t an extension of Donald Trump’s legal team. Except when Barr’s DOJ intervened in the Roger Stone and Michael Flynn cases. Committee Member Adam Schiff says Barr had a change of heart after the 2020 election. “Like so many people in the Trump administration, they reached a point – Bill Barr got there very late but he got there – where he could go no further to support the immoral act of this president.”June 14, 2022