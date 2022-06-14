IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Katyal: January 6 hearings are ‘hard for Merrick Garland to ignore’

  • Sen. Warnock: ‘A vote is a kind of prayer’ for the world we desire

    Rep. Adam Schiff on Second Jan. 6 Hearing

    Lawrence on the cascade of failures by Uvalde police

  • David Hogg: This time is different

  • Lawrence: For Republicans, ‘guns are more important than children’

  • ‘Infuriating’: Teachers union president blasts GOP idea of arming teachers

  • Lawrence: McConaughey gun safety speech may be most important an actor’s ever given

  • Ben Rhodes: Zelenskyy shows the courage Putin doesn’t have

  • GOP election deniers are running to oversee elections

  • Lawrence: Texas officials’ Uvalde response is wait ‘and do nothing’

  • Silence from Texas officials turns grief to anger in Uvalde

  • Fed looks for Goldilocks: Taming inflation without tanking economy

  • DOJ won't charge Trump allies Mark Meadows & Dan Scavino

  • Trump tried (and failed) to prove FBI's Russia probe was a 'hoax'

  • Caught on tape: GOP plan to steal the next election revealed

  • 'A failure at every level': Texas Democrat demands Uvalde shooting answers

  • William Hogeland: The Second Amendment is ‘legal gibberish’

  • Lawrence: How does a TX police chief go AWOL?

  • Florida Democrat: ‘We cannot allow ourselves to become numb’

The Last Word

Rep. Adam Schiff on Second Jan. 6 Hearing

Fmr. Attorney General Bill Barr told the Jan. 6 Committee that the Department of Justice wasn’t an extension of Donald Trump’s legal team. Except when Barr’s DOJ intervened in the Roger Stone and Michael Flynn cases. Committee Member Adam Schiff says Barr had a change of heart after the 2020 election. “Like so many people in the Trump administration, they reached a point – Bill Barr got there very late but he got there – where he could go no further to support the immoral act of this president.”June 14, 2022

