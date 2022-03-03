Remnick on Ukraine invasion: This may be the end of the Putin era
08:38
David Remnick, editor of The New Yorker, and MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell discuss the consequences of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine for Putin and Russia. After days of protests in Russia, David Remnick asks, “who in Russia is really for this?”March 3, 2022
08:38
