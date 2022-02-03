IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Recovered docs show how Sojourner Truth won son's freedom from white man

The Last Word

Recovered docs show how Sojourner Truth won son’s freedom from white man

05:01

Princeton history professor and Sojourner Truth biographer Nell Irvin Painter joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the “strength” that Sojourner Truth displayed in 1828 when she became one of the first Black women to successfully sue a white man in court, winning her son’s freedom from slavery. Feb. 3, 2022

    Recovered docs show how Sojourner Truth won son’s freedom from white man

