The Last Word

Raskin: Tapes show McCarthy 'radically changed' tune on Jan. 6

06:14

January 6th Select Cmte. member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland) joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss the recently released tapes of Rep. Kevin McCarthy and other Republican leaders expressing concern about the far-right members of their caucus after the Capitol insurrection.April 28, 2022

