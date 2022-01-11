Iowa Democratic Party Black Caucus Chair Al Womble and Iowa State Rep. Phyllis Thede tell Lawrence O’Donnell what happened when racists crashed a virtual meeting to help voters get involved in their state government. Jan. 11, 2022
Now Playing
Racists attack Iowa Democrats meeting
06:06
UP NEXT
Remembering Sidney Poitier, Bob Saget and other greats we lost
06:03
Supreme Court seems poised to block Biden vaccine mandate
05:11
Deval Patrick: Either we believe in democracy or we don’t
04:58
Juanita Tolliver: Kevin McCarthy will ‘sell his soul’ to become Speaker
01:48
Obama: Sidney Poitier not only entertained, but enlightened