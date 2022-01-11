IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Racists attack Iowa Democrats meeting

    06:06
  • UP NEXT

    Remembering Sidney Poitier, Bob Saget and other greats we lost

    06:03

  • Supreme Court seems poised to block Biden vaccine mandate

    05:11

  • Deval Patrick: Either we believe in democracy or we don’t

    04:58

  • Juanita Tolliver: Kevin McCarthy will ‘sell his soul’ to become Speaker

    01:48

  • Obama: Sidney Poitier not only entertained, but enlightened

    02:14

  • Rep. Demings: ‘Florida can do better than Marco Rubio’

    01:25

  • Mary Trump: Donald must be feeling the walls closing in

    05:41

  • Woodward & Costa: Trump pushed ‘Pence to the brink’ on Jan. 6

    10:57

  • Biden unveils plan aimed at reducing the cost of meat

    06:56

  • Jan. 6 insurrection was ‘Plan B’ for overthrowing 2020 election

    04:54

  • 'I'm very worried': What really happened on the eve of the insurrection

    07:12

  • January 6th attack reveals foundational obstacles to U.S. democracy

    04:30

  • Senate Dems’ plan to stop GOP’s ‘coordinated assault’ on voting rights

    05:03

  • Cher gets tonight’s Last Word

    06:53

  • Omicron variant a ‘master evader of the immune system’

    03:05

  • Trump ‘doesn’t have a right to the nation's airwaves’

    02:34

  • Lawrence: Thank you for your KINDness

    02:30

  • Racism and the road to ‘restorative justice’

    06:53

  • Legal experts: ‘No reason’ Congress can’t make a criminal referral of Trump

    04:53

The Last Word

Racists attack Iowa Democrats meeting

06:06

Iowa Democratic Party Black Caucus Chair Al Womble and Iowa State Rep. Phyllis Thede tell Lawrence O’Donnell what happened when racists crashed a virtual meeting to help voters get involved in their state government.  Jan. 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Racists attack Iowa Democrats meeting

    06:06
  • UP NEXT

    Remembering Sidney Poitier, Bob Saget and other greats we lost

    06:03

  • Supreme Court seems poised to block Biden vaccine mandate

    05:11

  • Deval Patrick: Either we believe in democracy or we don’t

    04:58

  • Juanita Tolliver: Kevin McCarthy will ‘sell his soul’ to become Speaker

    01:48

  • Obama: Sidney Poitier not only entertained, but enlightened

    02:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All