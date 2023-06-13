IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mary Trump: It is ‘beyond’ Donald to imagine going to prison

    04:42
  • Now Playing

    Rachel Maddow on new podcast: History provides ‘predictive assistance’

    08:51
  • UP NEXT

    GOP 2024 promise: Outlaw abortion in 'every state in the land'

    07:24

  • Trump indictment seems to show he learned nothing from Nixon

    06:36

  • Laurence Tribe: Trump indictment is ‘vindication for the rule of law’

    07:42

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith speaks for first time with 49-page indictment

    08:16

  • Michael Beschloss: Trump indictment makes Nixon look like a schoolboy

    06:02

  • Rep. Schiff on Trump indictment: A very important day for our democracy

    02:16

  • Weissmann: There are people in jail who've done far less than what Trump's charged with

    02:26

  • Trump indicted: Rachel Maddow joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss charges

    14:23

  • Ex-Trump lawyer tells Lawrence he’s heard the tape of Trump discussing classified doc

    06:38

  • Lawrence asks ex-Trump lawyer why a classified doc was in Trump's desk

    11:59

  • Sen. Warnock on guns: ‘We can do better than this’

    08:03

  • Lawrence: Mark Meadows could be second White House Chief of Staff convicted of crimes

    09:33

  • Last Word Exclusive: Biden’s negotiating team on debt limit deal

    13:44

  • Last Word exclusive: WH negotiators on success of debt limit deal

    05:10

  • Nigerian immigrant Yemi Mobolade breaks GOP stronghold in Colorado

    06:12

  • ‘Voting is the great equalizer’: TX Dems vow to fight GOP voting attacks in court

    06:24

  • Artificial Intelligence responsible for 5% of jobs lost in May

    06:13

  • Trump’s claim he’d end Ukraine war in 24 hours is ‘pure frivolity’

    03:53

The Last Word

Rachel Maddow on new podcast: History provides ‘predictive assistance’

08:51

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the first episode of the new podcast “Rachel Maddow President: Déjà News” which explores the February 6, 1934 riot at the French Parliament and what the reaction to the attack can teach us about January 6.June 13, 2023

  • Mary Trump: It is ‘beyond’ Donald to imagine going to prison

    04:42
  • Now Playing

    Rachel Maddow on new podcast: History provides ‘predictive assistance’

    08:51
  • UP NEXT

    GOP 2024 promise: Outlaw abortion in 'every state in the land'

    07:24

  • Trump indictment seems to show he learned nothing from Nixon

    06:36

  • Laurence Tribe: Trump indictment is ‘vindication for the rule of law’

    07:42

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith speaks for first time with 49-page indictment

    08:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All