Putin appoints ‘Butcher of Syria’ to lead Ukraine invasion

Tom Nichols tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that it is unclear what Russia’s plan is now that Moscow’s attempt to take over Ukraine failed, but says he expects Vladimir Putin’s new general to “punish the Ukrainians for their defiance” by brutally killing civilians. Retired Australian Major General Mick Ryan says while Russia is reinforcing troops to Eastern Ukraine, they are likely “of questionable quality” with “low quality leaders.”April 12, 2022