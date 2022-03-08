IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Americans volunteer to join Ukraine fight

    06:31
  • Now Playing

    Pussy Riot founder to Russian protesters: ‘Use your voice while you still can’

    08:03
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: ‘A no-fly zone is actually an aerial combat zone’

    04:22

  • At Hungarian border, Ukrainian refugees defy Russian invasion with hope

    07:00

  • McFaul: Captured Russians have no explanation for why they're in Ukraine

    02:04

  • Russia escalates shelling in Ukraine

    03:39

  • Putin turning back clock on information age with journalism, social media crackdowns

    06:57

  • “It’s barbaric action”: Ukrainian tennis star on populace bombarded by Russian shelling

    11:35

  • Ukrainian MP: The world is watching execution of our children, women, civilians

    05:00

  • Inspiring moments of humanity in Ukraine amid Russian attack

    02:36

  • High tech takes action against Russia

    07:07

  • Realities of a Russia oil-gas ban

    08:10

  • ‘Turning to cruelty’: As Putin’s plans fail, Russian troops escalate attacks on civilians

    07:18

  • Russia, Ukraine make adjustments for next phase

    06:38

  • ‘Under threat’: Ukrainians race to protect cultural heritage amid Russian attacks

    07:18

  • What happens if the U.S. bans Russian oil imports?

    08:30

  • NYT photojournalist: We cannot sanitize war when it comes to targeting civilians

    08:27

  • 'The truth is our weapon.' Former CIA Officer on growing Russian dissent

    07:03

  • Fmr. Defense Sec. Hagel on Russia annex of Crimea in 2014: 'Couldn't have' done much more

    01:37

  • Sen. Warner: 'Important' to take step to ban Russian oil

    07:29

The Last Word

Pussy Riot founder to Russian protesters: ‘Use your voice while you still can’

08:03

Thousands of Russians are taking to the streets to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, despite a new law forbidding protests. Nadya Tolokonnikova, the founding member of Pussy Riot, joins MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell 10 years after she was released from prison for singing an anti-Putin protest song.March 8, 2022

  • Americans volunteer to join Ukraine fight

    06:31
  • Now Playing

    Pussy Riot founder to Russian protesters: ‘Use your voice while you still can’

    08:03
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: ‘A no-fly zone is actually an aerial combat zone’

    04:22

  • At Hungarian border, Ukrainian refugees defy Russian invasion with hope

    07:00

  • McFaul: Captured Russians have no explanation for why they're in Ukraine

    02:04

  • Russia escalates shelling in Ukraine

    03:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All