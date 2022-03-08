Pussy Riot founder to Russian protesters: ‘Use your voice while you still can’
Thousands of Russians are taking to the streets to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, despite a new law forbidding protests. Nadya Tolokonnikova, the founding member of Pussy Riot, joins MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell 10 years after she was released from prison for singing an anti-Putin protest song.March 8, 2022
