    Pussy Riot founder on cracks to Putin's support

The Last Word

Pussy Riot founder on cracks to Putin’s support

Nadya Tolokonnikova, the founding member of the Russian protest art collective Pussy Riot, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the importance of independent media amid Putin’s war on Ukraine. She tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that the invasion has made her feel like her country was “stolen” from her.Sept. 21, 2022

