Pussy Riot founder: My ‘instrument of war’ against Putin is my art

Nadya Tolokonnikova, founder of Pussy Riot, says she could face criminal charges over a new art exhibit called “Putin’s Ashes.” She tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that means “Putin is actually hurt” by her art as she hopes to bring the exhibit “closer to Putin’s home” and discusses what the Russian people are hearing about the war as it approaches its second year.Feb. 23, 2023