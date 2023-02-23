IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Pussy Riot founder: My ‘instrument of war’ against Putin is my art

    06:09
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Democracy will be at stake again in the next election

    07:27

  • Exclusive: Sen. Jon Tester announces 2024 re-election bid

    05:16

  • Ben Rhodes: Putin thought he would get to Kyiv before Biden

    03:22

  • Weissmann: Fulton County D.A. will stick to her gameplan after foreperson speaks out

    02:32

  • Lawrence: GA grand juror gives most revealing Trump investigation interview ever

    10:14

  • Michigan AG: New gun control bills a near certainty after Michigan State shooting

    04:34

  • Remnick: Biden’s historic Ukraine trip ‘deflating’ for Putin

    08:18

  • Lawrence: Tucker Carlson and Rupert Murdoch think Fox viewers are stupid

    06:08

  • Rep. Garamendi: U.S. is delivering aid to Ukraine ‘safely, securely, and quickly’

    04:39

  • NBC News Studios series tracks formerly incarcerated man's 23-year quest for freedom

    05:24

  • Ayman: Docs show Fox hosts didn’t believe election lies

    07:02

  • Lawrence: Fox hosts’ texts reveal they didn’t believe Trump’s election lies

    05:37

  • Sarin: GOP Tax Plan would 'double taxes' for most Americans

    02:44

  • Fmr. GA D.A.: ‘We are looking at multiple indictments’ in GA Trump election probe

    07:29

  • NYT: Missing $365K latest discrepancy found in ‘mysterious’ Santos campaign filings

    03:21

  • Rep. Schiff: Mark Meadows could shed light on Trump's state of mind for DOJ

    04:46

  • Lawrence: Mike Pence will be forced to testify

    08:49

  • Prof. Tribe: Pence’s argument a ‘pathetic political ploy’

    06:29

  • Why overclassification of government secrets can be ‘dangerous’

    03:16

The Last Word

Pussy Riot founder: My ‘instrument of war’ against Putin is my art

06:09

Nadya Tolokonnikova, founder of Pussy Riot, says she could face criminal charges over a new art exhibit called “Putin’s Ashes.” She tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that means “Putin is actually hurt” by her art as she hopes to bring the exhibit “closer to Putin’s home” and discusses what the Russian people are hearing about the war as it approaches its second year.Feb. 23, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Pussy Riot founder: My ‘instrument of war’ against Putin is my art

    06:09
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Democracy will be at stake again in the next election

    07:27

  • Exclusive: Sen. Jon Tester announces 2024 re-election bid

    05:16

  • Ben Rhodes: Putin thought he would get to Kyiv before Biden

    03:22

  • Weissmann: Fulton County D.A. will stick to her gameplan after foreperson speaks out

    02:32

  • Lawrence: GA grand juror gives most revealing Trump investigation interview ever

    10:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All