IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Pussy Riot founder facing possible charges over Putin protest

    06:02
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Swalwell: McCarthy ‘fed the trolls’ by giving Fox Jan. 6 video

    02:50

  • Weissmann: Court docs show Dominion has a 'very strong case' against Fox

    03:40

  • Lawrence: Tucker Carlson 'passionately' hates Trump & the truth

    17:16

  • Fmr. U.S. attorney blasts Georgia GOP’s ‘power grab’ targeting prosecutors

    08:24

  • 'There is so much fear': BenDeLaCreme condemns GOP's anti-LGBTQ laws

    10:55

  • Rep. Colin Allred blasts Rep. Jim Jordan's 'tin foil hat' subcommittee

    04:53

  • Capehart: GOP has no idea what it's investigating with Jordan-Gaetz subcommittee

    05:58

  • Michigan Dems a step closer on ‘50 year journey’ to codifying LGBTQ protections

    03:34

  • Wade and Union call for Black and LGBTQ cooperation in fight for equality

    04:58

  • 'They can't lose this': Sonnenfeld says Fox faces real jeopardy from Dominion suit

    07:57

  • Lawrence: Justice Dept. rejects Defendant Trump's attempt at immunity

    05:25

  • Rep. Swalwell: We’re going on offense against 'legal terrorist' Trump

    01:28

  • Sen. Whitehouse: Conservative activist got rich helping billionaires 'capture' SCOTUS

    05:23

  • Lawrence: Why were some FBI agents 'inclined to believe Trump'?

    13:03

  • Joanna McClinton makes history as first female Pennsylvania House Speaker

    03:54

  • Harvard Professor calls for expanding House of Representatives

    03:27

  • Lawrence: Dominion suit has proven that Fox sells lies

    09:03

  • ‘Pick your battle’: Mehdi Hasan explains the post-Trump debating rules

    02:11

  • Exclusive: Rep. Elissa Slotkin explains why she's running for U.S. Senate

    06:13

The Last Word

Pussy Riot founder facing possible charges over Putin protest

06:02

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell is joined by Nadya Tolokonnikova, the founder of the Russian protest art collective Pussy Riot, to discuss the response in Russia to her "Putin's Ashes" art installation in Los Angeles and her hopes for Russia amid the second year of its war with Ukraine.March 9, 2023

MSNBC Daily: Subscribe and stay on top of today's top stories.

  • Now Playing

    Pussy Riot founder facing possible charges over Putin protest

    06:02
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Swalwell: McCarthy ‘fed the trolls’ by giving Fox Jan. 6 video

    02:50

  • Weissmann: Court docs show Dominion has a 'very strong case' against Fox

    03:40

  • Lawrence: Tucker Carlson 'passionately' hates Trump & the truth

    17:16

  • Fmr. U.S. attorney blasts Georgia GOP’s ‘power grab’ targeting prosecutors

    08:24

  • 'There is so much fear': BenDeLaCreme condemns GOP's anti-LGBTQ laws

    10:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All