    Pussy Riot founder debunks Putin’s new lie about Ukraine war

The Last Word

Pussy Riot founder debunks Putin’s new lie about Ukraine war

07:26

Activist and artist Nadya Tolokonnikova, founder of Pussy Riot, talks with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell about her friend, Alexei Navalny’s transfer to a maximum-security prison and Russian government propaganda: “They’re changing their versions of what’s happening in Ukraine so often even Russian people don’t trust them anymore.”June 21, 2022

