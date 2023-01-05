IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Psaki: People saw ‘government working’ at Biden & McConnell event

Jen Psaki joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the stark contrast in good vs. bad governance as President Biden and Sen. Mitch McConnell celebrated the bipartisanship infrastructure law in Kentucky together despite their policy differences while the House Republicans held up all legislative action by refusing to pick a speaker and how she thinks the Biden administration will approach these radical House Republicans.Jan. 5, 2023

