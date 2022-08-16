IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Prosecutors ‘looking to indict’ Giuliani in GA election probe, says fmr. prosecutor

03:52

Glenn Kirschner joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss what Rudy Giuliani being named as a target in the criminal investigation into election meddling in Georgia’s 2020 election means for his upcoming testimony to the grand jury, the likelihood he’ll be indicted, and the implications it has for whether Donald Trump could be indicted.Aug. 16, 2022

