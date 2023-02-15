IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Prof. Tribe: Pence’s argument a ‘pathetic political ploy’

The Last Word

Prof. Tribe: Pence’s argument a ‘pathetic political ploy’

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe about new reporting that former Vice President Mike Pence is expected cite the Constitution's speech and debate clause as a reason to get out of answering questions from a Washington, D.C. grand jury, an excuse Professor Tribe says is designed to curry political favor with Trump’s base.Feb. 15, 2023

    Prof. Tribe: Pence’s argument a ‘pathetic political ploy’

