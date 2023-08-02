IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Who goes first? Donald Trump's accumulating indictments threaten a court bottleneck

    05:38

  • 'Have your ducks in a row': What to know about the judge in the Trump 2020 case

    05:04

  • Lawrence: Trump election indictment shows Mike Pence will be Jack Smith's star witness

    10:32

  • Republicans face uphill battle to try to salvage politics of Trump indictments

    05:43

  • Schiff on how Pelosi paved the way for Trump election indictment

    05:27
  • Now Playing

    Prof. Tribe on Trump’s ‘monumental’ third indictment

    03:35
  • UP NEXT

    'They knew to count on violence': Trump indictment shows willingness to seize power by force

    05:45

  • 'The most violent smokescreen': Trump indictment casts Jan. 6 violence as Trump tool

    02:35

  • 'A tremendous vindication': Raskin hails Trump indictment in Jan. 6 'fundamental assault'

    11:35

  • Maddow: History's judgment looms as citizen Trump faces accountability

    06:33

  • ‘Quit playing footsie with Trump’: GOP leaders called on to say election wasn't stolen by fmr. sen.

    06:24

  • After Trump's indictment 'more will come' chair of former House January 6th Committee Thompson says

    06:24

  • Trump indicted by grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith's Jan. 6 investigation

    10:00

  • Jack Smith's 'Speak Now' Era

    00:59

  • Rudy Giuliani confirmed as Co-Conspirator 1 by NBC News in indictment of Trump in Jan. 6 probe

    04:55

  • Trump indicted on 4 counts for bid to overturn 2020 election

    05:10

  • Donald Trump indicted in connection to Jan. 6 probe

    01:36

  • AG Garland speaks after Trump indictment

    00:48

  • Six co-defendants listed in indictment in 2020 election probe

    02:21

  • "The biggest legal case in our lifetimes": Neal Katyal reacts to indictment in election probe

    06:59

The Last Word

Prof. Tribe on Trump’s ‘monumental’ third indictment

03:35

Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that while the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith was “a brilliant stroke,” he voices his fears for the trial if it isn’t allowed to “reach a firm conclusion,” which Professor Tribe says is a conviction.Aug. 2, 2023

  • Who goes first? Donald Trump's accumulating indictments threaten a court bottleneck

    05:38

  • 'Have your ducks in a row': What to know about the judge in the Trump 2020 case

    05:04

  • Lawrence: Trump election indictment shows Mike Pence will be Jack Smith's star witness

    10:32

  • Republicans face uphill battle to try to salvage politics of Trump indictments

    05:43

  • Schiff on how Pelosi paved the way for Trump election indictment

    05:27
  • Now Playing

    Prof. Tribe on Trump’s ‘monumental’ third indictment

    03:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All