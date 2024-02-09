IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Prof. Tribe on Trump ballot case: Colorado was doing its job applying the Constitution

08:48

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell is joined by Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe to discuss the oral arguments at the Supreme Court in the case determining Donald Trump's eligibility to remain on the Colorado's presidential ballot.Feb. 9, 2024

