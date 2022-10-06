IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Warren: ‘Extremist Supreme Court says their opinion is what matters’

    07:01

  • Rep. Tim Ryan blasts ‘absolute extremist’ J.D. Vance

    06:50
  • Now Playing

    Prof. Laurence Tribe: Trump’s special master appeal is a ‘sideshow’

    05:19
  • UP NEXT

    Justice Jackson’s ‘sisters’ celebrate her officially joining Supreme Court

    01:15

  • Sen. Mark Kelly would ‘absolutely’ codify Roe into law

    07:02

  • Lawrence: Trump lawyers stepped in it admitting ‘Trump’s possession’ of classified docs

    11:09

  • 'Astonishing': Ukraine retakes land Putin said would be Russian ‘forever’

    05:37

  • National Archives: Some Trump White House docs are still missing

    03:31

  • ‘Look at what we’ve done’: Justice Jackson begins historic SCOTUS tenure

    05:41

  • ‘We need toilets!’: Ali visits forgotten Florida residents devastated by Hurricane Ian

    05:54

  • Fmr. Obama FEMA director breaks down immediate needs of hurricane survivors

    04:36

  • FL Rep.: ‘All hands on deck’ recovery from Hurricane Ian

    05:15

  • Maxwell Alejandro Frost on Florida’s Climate Crisis

    02:35

  • Lawrence: Ginni Thomas finally meets with Jan. 6 Committee

    04:37

  • Weissmann: Trump appointed-judge ‘unfit’ to serve

    05:58

  • Schiff: Ginni Thomas ‘did not assert privilege’ in meeting with Jan. 6 Cmte.

    04:20

  • Florida’s top elected Democrat: When it comes to hurricanes, we all put aside politics

    03:48

  • Iranian journalist: Iranian women are ‘leading a revolution’

    08:07

  • U.S. Ambassador to UN: ‘We will never accept’ Putin’s attempt to annex Ukraine

    04:37

  • Litman: ‘Smart lawyers and Donald Trump tend to part company’

    04:40

The Last Word

Prof. Laurence Tribe: Trump’s special master appeal is a ‘sideshow’

05:19

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Professor Laurence Tribe, who has taught constitutional law at Harvard Law School for five decades, about the two tracks of appeals in the fight between Donald Trump and the Justice Department as they investigate how thousands of government documents were taken to Donald Trump’s private club in Florida.Oct. 6, 2022

  • Sen. Warren: ‘Extremist Supreme Court says their opinion is what matters’

    07:01

  • Rep. Tim Ryan blasts ‘absolute extremist’ J.D. Vance

    06:50
  • Now Playing

    Prof. Laurence Tribe: Trump’s special master appeal is a ‘sideshow’

    05:19
  • UP NEXT

    Justice Jackson’s ‘sisters’ celebrate her officially joining Supreme Court

    01:15

  • Sen. Mark Kelly would ‘absolutely’ codify Roe into law

    07:02

  • Lawrence: Trump lawyers stepped in it admitting ‘Trump’s possession’ of classified docs

    11:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All