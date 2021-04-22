Prof. Glaude: Our history of police abuse will not be ‘resolved by one verdict’

Professors Eddie Glaude and Melissa Murray join Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s investigation into potential patterns of misconduct in the Minneapolis Police Department. Glaude says Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict only brings us to the “heart of the contradiction,” and Murray says the investigation is an important step, but there are limits to what the federal government can do because “most policing is quintessentially a local activity.”