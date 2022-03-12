IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Presidential historian: Large conflicts don’t begin as large conflicts

08:10

Alicia Menendez speaks to presidential historian Jon Meacham about how he views Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and how eras and presidencies are often defined by the things we don’t expect to happen.March 12, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

