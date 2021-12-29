Pres. Obama: 'The world is better' because of Harry Reid
07:54
Remembering former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who has died at the age of 82, Jonathan Capehart looks at the special relationship Reid had with Pres. Barack Obama. Fmr. Senior Aide to Harry Reid, Faiz Shakir, joins Capehart to discuss.Dec. 29, 2021
