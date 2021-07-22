Pres. Biden visits Ohio to promote his infrastructure plan

Pres. Biden visits Ohio to promote his infrastructure plan04:06
On his third visit to Ohio, President Biden met with electrical workers in Cincinnati to push his infrastructure bill and the good-paying, union jobs it would create. The bill would also provide money to fix the Brent Spence Bridge – a key economic corridor between Cincinnati and northern Kentucky in desperate need of expansion. Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley says, “I’m hopeful that we will get this done and fix this bridge which should have been fixed a long time ago.”