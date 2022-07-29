IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Pre-Jan. 6 text messages missing for key Trump officials

The Washington Post’s Carol Leonnig joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss her new reporting that "text messages for former President Donald Trump’s acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and acting deputy secretary Ken Cuccinelli are missing for a key period leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.”July 29, 2022

