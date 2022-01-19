IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    CEO of organization that provided security training to Texas synagogue says 'Jewish community is under threat'

    02:49

  • Negotiations underway to create 5G buffer zones around airports

    03:01

  • Religious groups stand together after Texas synagogue standoff

    09:21

  • Texas synagogue hostage shares escape story, says he believes attacker was mentally ill

    08:27

  • 'Fight' looks at how Gen Z channels their fear and passion

    09:25

  • Mike Pence script change seems to address fake Trump elector scheme

    06:22

  • Australia prime minister moves to 'live with' Covid as cases rise to 100,000 daily

    03:21

  • Kamala Harris calls on Senate to ‘do its job’ during MLK Day address

    04:57

  • Rabbi held hostage at Texas synagogue speaks out on escaping after 11-hour standoff

    02:22

  • We're looking to get back to status quo on voting rights, says professor

    07:43

  • Jon Meacham: MLK legacy should be an inspiration to keep moving

    11:58

  • Two teens arrested in Manchester in connection with Texas synagogue standoff

    00:26

  • Oldest Tuskegee Airman dies at 102

    00:42

  • Texas synagogue hostage suspect identified, relative speaks out

    03:02

  • 'This was an act of terror': President Biden speaks out on Texas synagogue hostage-taking

    02:06

  • Man holding multiple in Colleyville synagogue dead, hostages released safely

    08:56

  • Man holding Rabbi hostage in Texas synagogue demands release of Aafia Siddiqui

    00:41

  • Man demands Rabbi being held hostage at Texas synagogue call Rabbi in NYC

    01:29

  • Texas police 'conducting SWAT operations' in response to incident at a synagogue

    05:26

  • Tsunami advisory issued for west coast, Hawaii, after undersea volcanic eruption

    00:53

The Last Word

Plausible or overblown? Divided America leads to civil war speculation

10:28

Respected journalists and thinkers are writing articles about the speculation that the U.S. may see another civil war. In our new series, “A House Divided,” MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Barbara F. Walter, author of the new book, “How Civil Wars Start.”Jan. 19, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    CEO of organization that provided security training to Texas synagogue says 'Jewish community is under threat'

    02:49

  • Negotiations underway to create 5G buffer zones around airports

    03:01

  • Religious groups stand together after Texas synagogue standoff

    09:21

  • Texas synagogue hostage shares escape story, says he believes attacker was mentally ill

    08:27

  • 'Fight' looks at how Gen Z channels their fear and passion

    09:25

  • Mike Pence script change seems to address fake Trump elector scheme

    06:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All