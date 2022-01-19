Plausible or overblown? Divided America leads to civil war speculation
Respected journalists and thinkers are writing articles about the speculation that the U.S. may see another civil war. In our new series, “A House Divided,” MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Barbara F. Walter, author of the new book, “How Civil Wars Start.”Jan. 19, 2022
