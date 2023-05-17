IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Planned Parenthood: NC abortion ban ‘emblematic’ of democracy in crisis

Planned Parenthood: NC abortion ban ‘emblematic’ of democracy in crisis

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell is joined by Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson to discuss North Carolina’s 12-week abortion ban, which became law after Republican lawmakers overrode Democratic Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of the ban.May 17, 2023

