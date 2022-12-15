IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Physicist: Nuclear fusion breakthrough proves clean energy future is possible

    05:20
The Last Word

Physicist: Nuclear fusion breakthrough proves clean energy future is possible

05:20

Andrea Kritcher, a physicist at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss the facility's groundbreaking development in nuclear energy creation that could one day make it an abundant, clean alternative to fossil fuels.Dec. 15, 2022

