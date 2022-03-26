Photo captures Judge Jackson's daughter admiring her mother
MSNBC's Alex Wagner speaks to New York Times Photography Fellow Sarahbeth Maney about her instantly iconic photo of 17-year-old Leila Jackson admiring her mother, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, during her Supreme Court confirmation hearings.March 26, 2022
