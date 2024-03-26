IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Peter Beinart: Biden administration ‘tiptoeing’ towards action on Gaza
March 26, 202404:58
    Peter Beinart: Biden administration 'tiptoeing' towards action on Gaza

The Last Word

Peter Beinart: Biden administration ‘tiptoeing’ towards action on Gaza

04:58

MSNBC political analysts Richard Stengel and Peter Beinart join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the U.N. Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceling an Israeli delegation’s trip to Washington in protest.March 26, 2024

    Peter Beinart: Biden administration 'tiptoeing' towards action on Gaza

