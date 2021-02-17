Penn. State Rep.: ‘I wish Pat Toomey had shown this same level of spine’ during Trump’s first impeachment

Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta tells Lawrence O’Donnell that the backlash Sen. Toomey is facing from Pennsylvania Republicans who want to censure him for his vote to convict Trump “is of his own creation” because he helped feed Republican voters lies about the election: “If I have anything to say about it, we will have a senator in a couple of years here that’s going to do the right thing and not just when he’s on his way out the door.”