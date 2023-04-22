IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Paying a price: How civil suits could 'drive up the cost' of gun violence

The Last Word

Paying a price: How civil suits could 'drive up the cost' of gun violence

As gun violence continues to be an urgent threat to life in America, MSNBC’s Ali Velshi speaks to Chris Mattei, lead trial counsel for the Sandy Hook Families, about how they were able to obtain a measure of accountability by filing civil suits gun maker Remington and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who made money spreading lies about the attack.April 22, 2023

