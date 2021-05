Patrick Radden Keefe joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his new book “Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty” and describes how the Sackler family changed the perception of how dangerous and addictive opioids were, the “shocking” paper trail of “what they knew and when they knew it” and the billions in profit they pulled out of Purdue Pharma while the company “was engaged in criminal misconduct.”