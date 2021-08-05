Parents sue Arkansas governor, lawmakers, over mask mandate ban

Children are headed back to school in Arkansas this month where coronavirus infections, hospitalizations, and deaths are skyrocketing. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson now says he regrets signing a bill prohibiting local governments from enacting mask mandates that could protect children in classrooms. Veronica McClane, one of two parents suing the Governor over the mask mandate ban, says, “We have to stop playing political games and put the lives of our children at the forefront of this pandemic.”Aug. 5, 2021