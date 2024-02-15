IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    PA Democrat ‘did the hard work’ to keep state House majority in special election

    03:30
  • UP NEXT

    'Dangerous, dumb, and un-American': Biden team torches Trump's latest NATO remarks

    05:55

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith asks SCOTUS to move fast on Trump. Nixon case is proof they can.

    07:55

  • 'We're kicking their ass': Dem strategist on GOP outlook after Suozzi flips Santos’ seat

    03:09

  • Democrat Tom Suozzi wins George Santos' House seat, NBC News projects

    10:10

  • Lawrence: Biden on his worst day is better than Trump on his best day

    15:43

  • Simon Shuster: Zelenskyy understands what it will mean for Ukraine if Trump returns to White House

    05:38

  • Nevada Secy. of State concerned about AI ahead of presidential election

    06:00

  • Rep. Garcia: Republicans are turning their backs on democracy

    04:15

  • 'Appalling!': Historians torch Supreme Court's handling of Trump ballot case

    06:57

  • Prof. Tribe on Trump ballot case: Colorado was doing its job applying the Constitution

    08:48

  • Lawrence: Every justice knows Clarence Thomas should have recused on Trump ballot case

    05:33

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump is not stupid enough to believe everything Donald Trump says

    12:42

  • 'Epitome of craziness': Sen. Tester torches GOP who stopped border deal for Trump

    07:17

  • Prof. Tribe felt ‘pride’ after appeals court denied Trump immunity claim

    06:16

  • Lawrence on Trump immunity rejection: This is the country I thought I was living in

    05:27

  • Lawrence on immunity rejection: Trump fears Chutkan presiding at his trial

    08:03

  • Joy Reid details life and love of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers in new book

    05:59

  • GOP ‘arguments against Biden are all evaporating,’ Dem strategist says

    04:45

  • Lawrence: Trump lawyers' unprofessionalism and incompetence revealed in new filing

    06:25

The Last Word

PA Democrat ‘did the hard work’ to keep state House majority in special election

03:30

Pennsylvania Representative-elect Jim Prokopiak won a special election that preserved the majority in the PA House and allowed Speaker Joanna McClinton to keep her position. Prokopiak and McClinton join MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how “the only way to defend democracy” is to get out and vote in 2024.Feb. 15, 2024

  • Now Playing

    PA Democrat ‘did the hard work’ to keep state House majority in special election

    03:30
  • UP NEXT

    'Dangerous, dumb, and un-American': Biden team torches Trump's latest NATO remarks

    05:55

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith asks SCOTUS to move fast on Trump. Nixon case is proof they can.

    07:55

  • 'We're kicking their ass': Dem strategist on GOP outlook after Suozzi flips Santos’ seat

    03:09

  • Democrat Tom Suozzi wins George Santos' House seat, NBC News projects

    10:10

  • Lawrence: Biden on his worst day is better than Trump on his best day

    15:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All