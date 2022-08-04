Organizers mobilize voters to send message on abortion rights

The high turnout in Kansas where voters overwhelmingly protected abortion rights is the work of organizers. Zerlina Maxwell talks to two young organizers, Yazmin Bruno-Valdez, who knocked on doors advocating for abortion in Kansas, and Olivia Julianna, activist and strategist for "Gen-Z for Change" who raised over two million dollars for abortion rights in response to Rep. Matt Gaetz, about their efforts to make change by galvanizing voters for abortion rights.Aug. 4, 2022