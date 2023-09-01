Old video of Vivek Ramaswamy resurfaces amid criticism of his political experience

Footage of Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy from 2003 questioning Rev. Al Sharpton’s political experience has gone viral on social media amid increased scrutiny from the field of GOP 2024 contenders about Ramaswamy’s policy ideas. Politics Nation host Rev. Al Sharpton joins MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace to discuss.Sept. 1, 2023