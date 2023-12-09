IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ohio ballot measure protecting abortion now in effect

    08:04
  • UP NEXT

    'Stunning': Texas threatens doctors, hospitals who provide court-allowed abortion

    07:22

  • 'This is second-class citizenship for women': Debating Texas' abortion law

    08:36

  • Judge allows woman imperiled by pregnancy temporary relief from Texas abortion ban

    06:07

  • Judge grants Texas woman’s request for an abortion despite state ban

    07:06

  • A new normal in a Post-Roe America, judge grants woman permission to get an abortion in Texas

    09:40

  • Texas judge grants order allowing woman's emergency abortion

    02:46

  • Women harmed by Texas anti-abortion law take fight to state supreme court

    04:26

  • Texas Supreme Court hears abortion rights case

    08:14

  • 'How dumb does he think people are?' Mika reacts to Tuberville's 'abortion after birth' remark

    07:17

  • Pussy Riot founder leads abortion protest at Indiana Supreme Court

    02:57

  • Beyond the Ballot: How extremist Republicans are showing their frustration with democracy

    02:32

  • VELSHI: Abortion rights won at the ballot. And so did democracy.

    05:37

  • PA Democratic House Speaker: Voters don’t want ‘rights to roll back’

    03:50

  • Joe: There's a new spring in Biden's step after Tuesday

    07:43

  • ‘Be bold & protect our constitutional rights’: VA Dems celebrate upset wins

    04:05

  • Rep. Emilia Sykes: ‘Republicans are always on the wrong side of the people’

    07:34

  • ‘You break it, you buy it’: GOP pays price for unpopular anti-abortion policies

    05:48

  • North Carolina shaping up to be the next big battleground on abortion

    04:24

  • Republican candidates on Wednesday couldn't agree on how to handle abortion

    09:52

The Last Word

Ohio ballot measure protecting abortion now in effect

08:04

Abortion protections are now in effect in Ohio after voters enshrined that right in the state constitution. Dr. Lauren Beene, co-founder of Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights, tells MSNBC’s Ali Velshi about how her group helped get the ballot measure passed, saying it shows Ohioans don’t want “extremist politicians” making their healthcare decisions because when they do, “the people suffer.”Dec. 9, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Ohio ballot measure protecting abortion now in effect

    08:04
  • UP NEXT

    'Stunning': Texas threatens doctors, hospitals who provide court-allowed abortion

    07:22

  • 'This is second-class citizenship for women': Debating Texas' abortion law

    08:36

  • Judge allows woman imperiled by pregnancy temporary relief from Texas abortion ban

    06:07

  • Judge grants Texas woman’s request for an abortion despite state ban

    07:06

  • A new normal in a Post-Roe America, judge grants woman permission to get an abortion in Texas

    09:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All