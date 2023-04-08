IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

OBGYN: Judge’s order banning abortion pill is the ‘beginning of the assault’

08:02

A Trump-appointed judge ruled to overturn the 23-year FDA approval of an abortion pill nationwide. Professor Michele Goodwin and Dr. Jamila Perritt join MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart to discuss how the judge’s ruling defies evidence proving the pill is safe, the impact on women’s healthcare if the pill is banned and what’s next in the legal fight against GOP efforts to restrict abortion access nationwide.April 8, 2023

