IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Obama tells Democrats ‘Sulking and moping is not an option’

    05:14
  • UP NEXT

    Mandela Barnes: Ron Johnson is the worst senator since McCarthy

    06:05

  • Sen. Hassan: GOP trying to buy an election denier a U.S. Senate seat

    04:58

  • Democrat Mike Franken: Chuck Grassley is ‘spiraling downward’

    04:21

  • Charles Blow: GOP candidates want to ‘undermine democracy’ with racist attacks

    04:16

  • Evan McMullin is building a ‘cross-partisan’ coalition to unseat GOP Sen. Lee

    05:41

  • Lawrence on why Kash Patel’s DOJ immunity deal is bad for Trump

    07:06

  • Kansas’s only House Democrat rejects GOP’s ‘extreme’ abortion policy

    03:17

  • Lawrence: Trump’s lies prey on his supporters’ ‘vulnerability to misinformation’

    14:09

  • ‘Clear sign’ Trump will be indicted: Weissmann on DOJ’s latest move

    03:42

  • Michigan AG: ‘I’m running against one of the biggest election deniers of all'

    03:34

  • Lawrence: GOP attacks on truth gave us would-be Pelosi assassin

    09:04

  • Beto O’Rourke: Voting Gov. Abbott out will ‘change Texas for the better’

    04:52

  • Gov. Hochul: Democrats have to lean into their accomplishments

    05:35

  • Secy. Hobbs: Trump supporting Lake so she can ‘disregard the will of voters’

    03:26

  • AZ Sen. Kelly: ‘Dangerous’ election conspiracies ‘keep me up at night’

    05:32

  • Rep. Porter: GOP plays the blame game, Democrats have solutions to rising costs

    06:16

  • Lawrence on what was actually 'painful to watch' in Fetterman-Oz debate

    12:06

  • WH Deputy Chief of Staff on the ‘purpose and progress’ of the Biden admin.

    04:57

  • Woodward: Trump and Kim Jong-un wrote to each other 'like teenagers'

    08:25

The Last Word

Obama tells Democrats ‘Sulking and moping is not an option’

05:14

Former President Barack Obama makes his closing arguments ahead of Election Day and Donald Trump spends his last night of the campaign for Republican candidate for Senate JD Vance in Ohio who he previously accused of “kissing [his] ass.”Nov. 8, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Obama tells Democrats ‘Sulking and moping is not an option’

    05:14
  • UP NEXT

    Mandela Barnes: Ron Johnson is the worst senator since McCarthy

    06:05

  • Sen. Hassan: GOP trying to buy an election denier a U.S. Senate seat

    04:58

  • Democrat Mike Franken: Chuck Grassley is ‘spiraling downward’

    04:21

  • Charles Blow: GOP candidates want to ‘undermine democracy’ with racist attacks

    04:16

  • Evan McMullin is building a ‘cross-partisan’ coalition to unseat GOP Sen. Lee

    05:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All