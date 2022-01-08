IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Obama: Sidney Poitier not only entertained, but enlightened

02:14

With the passing of American icon, actor and advocate Sidney Poitier at the age of 94, Jonathan Capehart takes a look back to 2009 when Pres. Barack Obama presented Poitier with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.Jan. 8, 2022

