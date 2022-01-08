Obama: Sidney Poitier not only entertained, but enlightened
With the passing of American icon, actor and advocate Sidney Poitier at the age of 94, Jonathan Capehart takes a look back to 2009 when Pres. Barack Obama presented Poitier with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.Jan. 8, 2022
