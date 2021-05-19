Obama campaign manager says right Senate candidate could put Florida ‘into play’

Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) says she’s “seriously considering” entering the 2020 Senate race in Florida, and President Obama’s former campaign manager David Plouffe says it’s “a winning state” with the right candidate. Plouffe says a race between Rep. Demings and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) would “show a real contrast in strength,” adding “Marco Rubio seems afraid of everything; Val Demings seems like she’s afraid of nothing.”