In the third episode of our series, “A House Divided,” Irish Times columnist Fintan O’Toole says that the U.S. is not on the brink of a civil war and warns Americans to be cautious about repeating the claim that America is headed towards a civil war.Jan. 27, 2022
O'Toole: America is not on the brink of civil war
