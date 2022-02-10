NYT: Trump may have taken classified material from White House
03:48
According to the New York Times, after Donald Trump returned 15 boxes of documents to the National Archives, the department found possible classified information in documents retrieved by the National Archives. Reid Epstein, who helped break that story, joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss.Feb. 10, 2022
