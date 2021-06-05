NYT: Senior Trump Org. official testifies before grand jury in Trump criminal probe

NYT: Senior Trump Org. official testifies before grand jury in Trump criminal probe06:05
David Cay Johnston says the news that Trump Org. controller Jeff McConney testified before the grand jury in the criminal probe of Donald Trump and his company indicates prosecutors want Trump’s longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg to flip “because that’s where he would be most helpful.” Joyce Vance adds this is building for prosecutors to go after those they believe are “most culpable for whatever criminal conduct may have occurred” including potentially Trump or his children.