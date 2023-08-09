NYT: Secret memo laid out strategy for Trump to overturn Biden's win

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The New York Times obtained a secret memo laying out a strategy to subvert the election that Ken Chesebro acknowledged likely would not pass the Supreme Court. Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe describes how Ken Chesebro perpetrated a “fraud” by selecting snippets of Tribe’s writings that “made no sense at all” to bolster a memo that “no reasonable lawyer could possibly believe.”Aug. 9, 2023

