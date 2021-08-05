NYS Dem. Party Chair stressed ‘it was time to resign’ on call with Cuomo

New York State Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs says he had a “sad and difficult” phone conversation with Gov. Cuomo in which he had to be “clear and direct” that Cuomo needs to resign to avoid an impeachment process that a majority of state lawmakers support if he refuses to step down: “At some point he’s going to get an understanding of what the realities are and he’s going to make the right decision.”Aug. 5, 2021