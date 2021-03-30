NYC Council Speaker: Qualified immunity is a ‘broken legal doctrine’

Corey Johnson, New York City Council Speaker, joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the bill passed in New York City that makes it easier to sue police for misconduct like excessive force by ending qualified immunity, a doctrine that has been used to protect officers “who are violating people’s civil rights.” Marq Claxton adds that ending qualified immunity will have a positive long-term impact by changing individual officers’ behavior “which is hugely significant” in shifting “toxic police culture.”