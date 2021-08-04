NY AG report details an ‘inner circle of confidantes’ to manage complaints against Cuomo
The NY attorney general’s investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed new information about an “inner circle of confidantes” made up of “people whose overriding interest is in protecting the governor” tapped to handle sexual harassment allegations brought against Cuomo, and an unspoken policy of not leaving the governor alone in a room with certain people.Aug. 4, 2021