Norm Ornstein: Voting rights has ‘died on the sword of the filibuster’
04:29
After the vote to change Senate rules in order to pass voting rights legislation fails, Norm Ornstein and E.J. Dionne join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss. E.J. Dionne says, “I don’t think it’s the final chapter.”Jan. 20, 2022
