The Last Word

Nicholas Kristof: ‘Are We in the West Weaker Than Ukrainians?’

04:19

Nicholas Kristof, who spent time reporting in Ukraine, joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi who, has also been to Ukraine to cover the war with Russia, to discuss the bravery of the Ukrainians he interviewed who are fighting for democracy, why there’s greater danger in Americans and Europeans losing that “will to resist than the Ukrainians,” and why Republicans should be wary of reducing aid to Ukraine when they control the House.Dec. 17, 2022

